Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $4.07 Million Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,469 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,158,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,493,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,144,000 after buying an additional 176,200 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 12,069.6% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 120,455 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $12.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $18.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average is $12.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.45. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.03 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WBD has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.