Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $4.11 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 152.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000.

SPMD opened at $42.65 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.21 and a 1-year high of $47.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.28 and a 200-day moving average of $43.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.13.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

