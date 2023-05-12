Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $4.26 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,535 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $4,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FAS Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 136.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter.

DFIV stock opened at $32.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.56. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.81. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.52 and a 12-month high of $33.58.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

