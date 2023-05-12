Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $4.33 Million Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Generac worth $4,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Generac by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Generac by 47.7% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of GNRC opened at $111.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.16. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.29 and a 52 week high of $299.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Generac had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $887.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $547,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,719,501.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 55,207 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,560 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Generac from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Guggenheim cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $98.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Generac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.17.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

Further Reading

