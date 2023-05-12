Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,801 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF were worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TAXF. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter.

TAXF stock opened at $50.23 on Friday. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.11 and a 52 week high of $51.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.55.

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

