Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 204.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,852 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $405,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 125,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 146,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $509,000. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,353,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,352,000 after buying an additional 47,300 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOC opened at $14.39 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 209.10%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOC. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

