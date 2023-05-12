Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $4,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 766.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after buying an additional 143,454 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,438,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,949,000 after purchasing an additional 128,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $4,306,000. Retirement Planning Group bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,725,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 311,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,152,000 after purchasing an additional 52,946 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILCG opened at $56.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.23. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $45.97 and a 52 week high of $59.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

