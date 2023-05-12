Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 887.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Down 1.4 %

M&T Bank stock opened at $113.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.86 and a 200 day moving average of $145.14. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $109.36 and a one year high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.78.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 17.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on MTB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 29th. Citigroup raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $178.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.10.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

