Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,888 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $4,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ameren by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 4.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Ameren by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Ameren by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total value of $163,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 3,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $254,124.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,681,398.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total value of $163,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,509 shares of company stock worth $5,221,792 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Stock Down 1.1 %

AEE stock opened at $88.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.53. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $97.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Ameren’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ameren from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.40.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

