Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,992 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $4,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,115,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000.

PSEP opened at $30.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $645.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.99.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

