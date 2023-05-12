Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,155 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.49% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEM. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,652,000. WMS Partners LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 388.2% in the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 579,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,956,000 after purchasing an additional 460,400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 172.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 330,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,195,000 after purchasing an additional 209,250 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 652.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 234,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 203,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,700,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GEM opened at $29.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $952.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.10. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $32.37.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.