Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Target Price to C$8.25

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.50 to C$8.25 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Acumen Capital increased their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$8.50 to C$9.75 in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

Black Diamond Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Black Diamond Group stock opened at C$6.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$408.17 million, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.55. Black Diamond Group has a fifty-two week low of C$3.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.38, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Black Diamond Group Announces Dividend

Black Diamond Group ( TSE:BDI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$89.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$78.45 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Black Diamond Group will post 0.4887165 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Black Diamond Group’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.