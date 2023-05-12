Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Receives C$31.78 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$31.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. CSFB upped their price target on Canada Goose from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Canada Goose from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Canada Goose from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Canada Goose Price Performance

Shares of GOOS opened at C$27.38 on Tuesday. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of C$20.01 and a 1 year high of C$32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.12, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$25.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

