Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Cut to Reduce at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CABGY. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,117.00 to 1,162.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Carlsberg A/S from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,057.40.
Carlsberg A/S Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CABGY opened at $32.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70. Carlsberg A/S has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $33.70.
Carlsberg A/S Company Profile
Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Tuborg Green, 1664 Blanc, Baltika, and Somersby Apple Cider. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Asia, and Central and Eastern Europe.
