Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) PT Lowered to $263.00 at Evercore ISI

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $238.94.

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $210.03 on Tuesday. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $222.10 and a 200 day moving average of $232.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 17.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caterpillar

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

