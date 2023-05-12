Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,935 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $4,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Centene by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,270,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,266,000 after purchasing an additional 855,690 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Centene by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,399,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,489,000 after purchasing an additional 183,164 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,226,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,614,000 after purchasing an additional 109,994 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Centene by 1,837.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,056,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,045,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,677,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Stock Performance

Centene stock opened at $67.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $61.71 and a 12 month high of $98.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sarah London purchased 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sarah London acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at $19,653,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at $566,547.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

