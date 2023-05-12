Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,935 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $4,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Centene by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,270,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,266,000 after purchasing an additional 855,690 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Centene by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,399,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,489,000 after purchasing an additional 183,164 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,226,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,614,000 after purchasing an additional 109,994 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Centene by 1,837.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,056,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,045,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,677,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Centene Stock Performance
Centene stock opened at $67.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $61.71 and a 12 month high of $98.53.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Sarah London purchased 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sarah London acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at $19,653,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at $566,547.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
About Centene
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.
