Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Receives $193.06 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $193.06.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GTLS shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Chart Industries Stock Down 2.6 %

GTLS stock opened at $117.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -588.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $101.44 and a 12 month high of $242.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.55.

Insider Transactions at Chart Industries

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $1.05. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $537.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko acquired 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.29 per share, for a total transaction of $247,688.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,869,938.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko acquired 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.29 per share, for a total transaction of $247,688.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,869,938.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci purchased 300 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $119.28 per share, for a total transaction of $35,784.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,784. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,875 shares of company stock worth $836,825 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chart Industries

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Chart Industries by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,709,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,664 shares in the last quarter.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

