Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59,289 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned about 0.10% of Chegg worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the third quarter worth about $31,444,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 12.9% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,377,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,305,000 after purchasing an additional 615,280 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 92.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,256,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,603,000 after purchasing an additional 602,394 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 33.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,253,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,490,000 after purchasing an additional 564,522 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 61.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,443,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,418,000 after purchasing an additional 552,124 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barrington Research cut Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Chegg from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.77.

Chegg Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of CHGG opened at $9.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.15. Chegg, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Chegg had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 34.97%. The firm had revenue of $205.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Chegg’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chegg news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $63,201.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,322.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $96,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 171,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,118. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $63,201.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,322.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

