CIBC Boosts Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Price Target to C$29.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday.

Westshore Terminals Investment Stock Performance

WTE stock opened at C$29.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.37. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 12 month low of C$21.59 and a 12 month high of C$37.70.

Westshore Terminals Investment Increases Dividend

Westshore Terminals Investment ( TSE:WTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$54.37 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Westshore Terminals Investment will post 1.7348033 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Westshore Terminals Investment’s payout ratio is presently 132.08%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

