Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barrington Research from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CNK. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cinemark from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Cinemark from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.83.

Cinemark Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -9.92, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.66.

Institutional Trading of Cinemark

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 64.73%. The company had revenue of $610.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cinemark will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,649,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,303,000 after acquiring an additional 359,501 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Cinemark by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,801,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,648,000 after acquiring an additional 184,373 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Cinemark by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,870,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,237,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Cinemark by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,765,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,606,000 after acquiring an additional 57,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cinemark by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,596,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,143,000 after buying an additional 989,200 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

