Citizens Business Bank Sells 848 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Citizens Business Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.5% of Citizens Business Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $281,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 7,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $196,576.28. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,647,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,424,477.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 238,811 shares worth $15,576,939. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $116.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.19. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $122.43.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.06.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

