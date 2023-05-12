Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Receives $106.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CLFD shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Clearfield from $95.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on Clearfield from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Clearfield from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Lake Street Capital cut Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Clearfield in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Clearfield Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $35.70 on Tuesday. Clearfield has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $134.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.25. The company has a market capitalization of $543.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Clearfield news, Director Charles N. Hayssen acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.50 per share, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,279,243.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLFD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Clearfield by 128.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $188,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,641 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Clearfield during the first quarter worth $18,716,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Clearfield by 13,834.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 315,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,726,000 after purchasing an additional 313,493 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the fourth quarter valued at $23,992,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearfield by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 544,014 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,213,000 after acquiring an additional 188,469 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearfield Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.