Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Clearwater Paper Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE CLW opened at $31.95 on Wednesday. Clearwater Paper has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $46.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $540.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.51.

Insider Transactions at Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 2.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

In other news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 8,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $326,816.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,538.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Clearwater Paper news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 8,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $326,816.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,538.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael John Murphy sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $88,151.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,144.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,497 shares of company stock worth $918,412 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearwater Paper

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,717,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,262,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,719,000 after purchasing an additional 51,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,189,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,351,000 after acquiring an additional 20,592 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 598,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,138,000 after buying an additional 6,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 184,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

