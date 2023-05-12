Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,190 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Up 1.3 %

CMCSA stock opened at $40.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $168.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.72. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $44.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Comcast’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

