Comparing Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) & Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A ($0.44) -25.26 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust $76.64 million 0.11 -$12.45 million ($2.20) -0.38

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

31.8% of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 40.9% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus target price of $18.33, indicating a potential upside of 63.49%. Given Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust -16.25% N/A -2.16%

Summary

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust beats Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It invests in retail stores, offices, and commercial mixed-use buildings. It also acquires grocery and drug store anchored retail properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2006 and is headquartered in New Glasgow, Canada.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. engages in the acquisition, finance, development, lease, ownership, and management of retail properties. Its property portfolio includes income producing, strip centers, neighborhood, grocery-anchored, community, and free-standing retail properties. The company was founded on June 23, 2011 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA.

