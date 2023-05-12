Comparing FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO) & Primerica (NYSE:PRI)

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) and FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Primerica and FOXO Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primerica 15.33% 28.34% 3.17% FOXO Technologies N/A -18,881.06% -90.78%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Primerica and FOXO Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Primerica $2.72 billion 2.41 $373.01 million $9.76 18.37 FOXO Technologies $510,000.00 20.29 -$95.25 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Primerica has higher revenue and earnings than FOXO Technologies.

91.6% of Primerica shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.9% of FOXO Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Primerica shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of FOXO Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Primerica has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FOXO Technologies has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Primerica and FOXO Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primerica 0 3 1 1 2.60 FOXO Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Primerica currently has a consensus price target of $205.25, suggesting a potential upside of 14.47%. Given Primerica’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Primerica is more favorable than FOXO Technologies.

Summary

Primerica beats FOXO Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc. engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, Senior Health, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies. The Investment and Savings Products segment is involved in managed mutual funds and annuities, and segregated funds. The Senior Health segment consists of the distribution of Medicare-related insurance products underwritten by third-party health insurance carriers to eligible Medicare participants through e-TeleQuote’s licensed health insurance agents. The Corporate and Other Distributed Products segment consists of revenues and expenses related to discontinued lines of insurance. The company was founded by Arthur L. Williams, Jr. and Angela Williams on February 10, 1977, and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

About FOXO Technologies

FOXO Technologies Inc., a technology platform company, focuses on commercializing longevity science through products and services that serve the life insurance industry. The company is developing products and services that combine longevity science with life insurance to support the consumer health and wellness engagement, and to simplify the consumer underwriting journey. It offers FOXO Labs, a services platform that integrates saliva-based epigenetic biomarkers into accelerated underwriting protocols to improve the customer underwriting journey; and FOXO Life, an insurance products platform that offers proprietary life insurance products and third-party life insurance carrier products based on bundling longevity science with life insurance. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

