Comparing Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) and Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM)

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Rating) and Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Nayax and Sprinklr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Nayax alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nayax -21.63% -32.86% -16.44% Sprinklr -9.02% -10.62% -5.92%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.8% of Nayax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of Sprinklr shares are held by institutional investors. 43.8% of Sprinklr shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nayax 0 2 0 0 2.00 Sprinklr 0 5 5 0 2.50

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Nayax and Sprinklr, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sprinklr has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.94%. Given Sprinklr’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sprinklr is more favorable than Nayax.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nayax and Sprinklr’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nayax $173.51 million 3.28 -$37.51 million N/A N/A Sprinklr $618.19 million 4.98 -$55.74 million ($0.21) -55.14

Nayax has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sprinklr.

Summary

Sprinklr beats Nayax on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nayax

(Get Rating)

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform worldwide. The company offers VPOS TOUCH that provides contactless and contact payment options; VPOS FUSION, a cashless payment card reader; ONYX, a contactless card reader and telemetry device; AMIT 3.0, a M2M vending telemetry solution; NOVA 156, a points of sale(POS)-handheld smart POS terminal; NOVA 125,a combined dual interface product with a printer and a barcode scanner; NOVA 55, an android-based that enables clearing payments using swipe, contactless, and contact payment methods, as well as accepting alternative payment methods, such as digital wallets and tap on pay; and NOVA 45 and NOVA 40, a handheld mini smart terminals for attended POS. It also provides electric vehicle charging stations; and Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app installed on the consumer's mobile phone that enables cashless payments using only the mobile phone. In addition, the company provides cashless payments systems; telemetry services, including remote management, monitoring, and control of the unattended POS and service; closed-circuit prepaid card solutions; and management software for unattended machines. Further, it operates marketing, loyalty, and consumer engagement platform. The company sells its products directly, as well as through resellers and distributors. It serves various verticals, including snacks and drinks automatic vending machines, coffee machines, kiddie and amusement rides, massage chairs, laundromats, machines for selling non-prescription drugs, car wash, parking, tourist, fueling, and ticket machines, as well as kiosks, public restrooms, photo booth, donations, AIR/VAC, and ice cream vending machines. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

About Sprinklr

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc. provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey. Its products include Modern Research that enables its customers to listen, learn from, and act on insights gleaned from modern channels; Modern Care that enables brands to listen to, route, resolve and analyze customer service issues across modern and traditional channels; Modern Marketing and Advertising enables global brands to plan, create, publish, optimize, and analyze their organic/owned marketing content and paid advertising campaigns across modern channels; and Social Engagement and Sales allows customers listen to, triage, engage, and analyze conversations across modern channels. The company also provides professional, managed, training, and consultancy services. Sprinklr, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Nayax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nayax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.