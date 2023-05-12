Comparing TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) & Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI)

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TFS Financial and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TFS Financial $433.14 million 7.27 $74.57 million $0.29 38.76 Heritage Southeast Bancorporation $75.43 million 0.00 $13.81 million $2.19 N/A

TFS Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Southeast Bancorporation. Heritage Southeast Bancorporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TFS Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TFS Financial 15.20% 4.40% 0.51% Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 20.73% N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

This table compares TFS Financial and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

TFS Financial has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.6% of TFS Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of TFS Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.6% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for TFS Financial and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TFS Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A

TFS Financial presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 69.04%.

Summary

TFS Financial beats Heritage Southeast Bancorporation on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TFS Financial

(Get Rating)

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

About Heritage Southeast Bancorporation

(Get Rating)

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services primarily in North and South Metro Atlanta, southeastern Georgia, and Northeastern Florida. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, home equity, mortgage, term, small business administration, commercial real estate, and construction loans; personal lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; credit and debit cards; and mobile, online, and telephone banking services, as well as cash management, courier, and remote deposit services. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Jonesboro, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.