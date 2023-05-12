Comparing Wejo Group (WEJO) and Its Rivals

Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) is one of 147 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Wejo Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.0% of Wejo Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of Wejo Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Wejo Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wejo Group -1,896.77% -37,962.51% -240.27% Wejo Group Competitors -110.03% -2,057.72% -292.65%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Wejo Group $8.40 million -$159.25 million -0.24 Wejo Group Competitors $1.21 billion -$55.12 million 1.10

This table compares Wejo Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Wejo Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Wejo Group. Wejo Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Wejo Group has a beta of 2.9, suggesting that its stock price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wejo Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.31, suggesting that their average stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Wejo Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wejo Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Wejo Group Competitors 539 3104 5084 77 2.53

Wejo Group presently has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 297.35%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 37.06%. Given Wejo Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Wejo Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Wejo Group competitors beat Wejo Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Wejo Group Company Profile

Wejo Group Limited provides software and technology solutions to various market verticals. It offers Wejo Neural Edge, a cloud software and analytics platform that makes accessing and sharing volumes of connected vehicle data. The company provides Wejo Marketplace Data Solutions, which includes its data visualization platform; and Wejo Software and Cloud Solutions. It serves customers in public and private organizations, including automotive original equipment manufacturers, first tier automotive suppliers, fleet management companies, departments of transportation, retailers, mapping companies, universities, advertising and construction firms, and research departments. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

