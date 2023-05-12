Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Shares Gap Up to $35.09

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.09, but opened at $37.97. Consensus Cloud Solutions shares last traded at $36.41, with a volume of 4,839 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCSI. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Trading Down 7.9 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.77. The stock has a market cap of $657.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Trading of Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 20.07% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. The firm had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.16 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 45,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

