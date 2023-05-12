Contrasting BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) and Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN)

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) and Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

BIO-key International has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Clearwater Analytics has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BIO-key International and Clearwater Analytics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIO-key International 0 0 0 0 N/A Clearwater Analytics 1 4 7 0 2.50

Earnings & Valuation

Clearwater Analytics has a consensus price target of $20.25, suggesting a potential upside of 34.64%. Given Clearwater Analytics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Clearwater Analytics is more favorable than BIO-key International.

This table compares BIO-key International and Clearwater Analytics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIO-key International $7.02 million 0.83 -$10.23 million ($1.24) -0.56 Clearwater Analytics $303.43 million 11.95 -$7.97 million ($0.06) -250.67

Clearwater Analytics has higher revenue and earnings than BIO-key International. Clearwater Analytics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BIO-key International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.6% of BIO-key International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.1% of Clearwater Analytics shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of BIO-key International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Clearwater Analytics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BIO-key International and Clearwater Analytics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIO-key International -147.45% -63.99% -49.42% Clearwater Analytics -4.00% 1.25% 0.91%

Summary

Clearwater Analytics beats BIO-key International on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc. engages in the provision of identity and access management (IAM) platform.The firm’s products include multi-factor authentication, self-service password reset, single sign-on, fingerprint scanners, and civil and large-scale identification.It offers its services to the education, financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail industries.The company was founded on January 7, 1993 and is headquartered in Wall, NJ.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions. Its Clearwater Prism solution enables self-service access to data feeds from accounting, compliance, performance, and risk systems, including those offered by the company and other third-party software vendors, as well as provides flexible reporting to various users. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

