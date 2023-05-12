Contrasting Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) and Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG)

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) and Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.6% of Bread Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Akso Health Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Bread Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bread Financial and Akso Health Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bread Financial 9.66% 19.35% 2.05% Akso Health Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bread Financial $4.33 billion 0.31 $223.00 million $9.34 2.82 Akso Health Group $6.31 million 1.24 -$16.85 million N/A N/A

This table compares Bread Financial and Akso Health Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bread Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Akso Health Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Bread Financial and Akso Health Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bread Financial 0 4 3 0 2.43 Akso Health Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bread Financial presently has a consensus target price of $44.88, indicating a potential upside of 70.24%. Given Bread Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bread Financial is more favorable than Akso Health Group.

Risk and Volatility

Bread Financial has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akso Health Group has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bread Financial beats Akso Health Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of payment, lending, and saving solutions. The firm also offers private label and co-brand credit cards and buy now, pay later products such as installment loans and split-pay offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

About Akso Health Group

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce platform principally in China that collaborates with other domestic e-commerce platforms and offers users a wide selection of products. It also plans to develop a new business as a cancer therapy and radiotherapy oncology service provider with operations in the U.S. The firm plans to open 2 vaccine research centers and 100 radiation oncology centers to be located on the east coast serving cancer patients in need of varying stages of treatment, including specialized radiation therapy centers for radiotherapy, personalized consultation, conventional treatment planning, and other cancer related treatment services. The company was founded by Xiaobo An in March 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

