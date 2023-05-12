Contrasting Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) & Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA)

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Rating) and Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and Urstadt Biddle Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações 0 1 1 0 2.50 Urstadt Biddle Properties 0 1 2 0 2.67

Urstadt Biddle Properties has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.11%. Given Urstadt Biddle Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Urstadt Biddle Properties is more favorable than Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações.

Dividends

Valuation & Earnings

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Urstadt Biddle Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações pays out 18.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Urstadt Biddle Properties pays out 140.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Urstadt Biddle Properties has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Urstadt Biddle Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and Urstadt Biddle Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações $888.00 million 1.46 $169.36 million $0.43 7.86 Urstadt Biddle Properties $143.10 million 4.58 $39.70 million $0.71 23.45

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has higher revenue and earnings than Urstadt Biddle Properties. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Urstadt Biddle Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Urstadt Biddle Properties has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and Urstadt Biddle Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações N/A N/A N/A Urstadt Biddle Properties 28.19% 11.70% 4.13%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Urstadt Biddle Properties beats Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações engages in the development and construction of residential properties. It operates through the Merger Activity and Service Fee Income segments. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

