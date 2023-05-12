Contrasting FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB) and First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG)

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) and First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for FAT Brands and First Watch Restaurant Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FAT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A First Watch Restaurant Group 0 3 4 0 2.57

First Watch Restaurant Group has a consensus price target of $19.75, indicating a potential upside of 16.31%. Given First Watch Restaurant Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Watch Restaurant Group is more favorable than FAT Brands.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

FAT Brands has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Watch Restaurant Group has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares FAT Brands and First Watch Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FAT Brands -30.99% N/A -6.56% First Watch Restaurant Group 1.51% 2.22% 1.06%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.7% of FAT Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FAT Brands and First Watch Restaurant Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FAT Brands $407.22 million 0.25 -$126.19 million ($7.66) -0.82 First Watch Restaurant Group $730.16 million 1.38 $6.91 million $0.19 89.37

First Watch Restaurant Group has higher revenue and earnings than FAT Brands. FAT Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Watch Restaurant Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Watch Restaurant Group beats FAT Brands on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc., a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of October 5, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as franchises and owns approximately 2,300 locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Holdings, LLC.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

