Contrasting SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) & BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (NYSE:LEO)

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) and BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

SuRo Capital has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SuRo Capital and BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SuRo Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00 BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

SuRo Capital currently has a consensus target price of $7.17, indicating a potential upside of 100.75%. Given SuRo Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SuRo Capital is more favorable than BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals.

This table compares SuRo Capital and BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SuRo Capital -$118.86 million -0.85 -$132.18 million ($4.44) -0.80 BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has higher revenue and earnings than SuRo Capital.

Dividends

SuRo Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. SuRo Capital pays out -2.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares SuRo Capital and BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SuRo Capital -3,823.46% -5.38% -4.20% BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.0% of SuRo Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.0% of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of SuRo Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SuRo Capital beats BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SuRo Capital

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio. The fund was formerly known as Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. was formed on September 23, 1987 and is domiciled in the United States.

