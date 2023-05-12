Craig Hallum Cuts Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $125.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.46.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $96.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $123.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

