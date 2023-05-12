Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Shares Gap Down to $10.05

Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.05, but opened at $8.73. Cricut shares last traded at $8.66, with a volume of 47,346 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRCT. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cricut from $8.68 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Cricut from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday.
Cricut Stock Down 5.2 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.43.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRCT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cricut by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,995,000 after buying an additional 625,151 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Cricut by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 14,886,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,996,000 after purchasing an additional 337,869 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cricut by 1,896.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 312,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 296,410 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cricut by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,469,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,872,000 after purchasing an additional 190,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Cricut by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 89,554 shares during the last quarter. 9.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cricut
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
