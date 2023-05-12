Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Shares Gap Down to $10.05

Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.05, but opened at $8.73. Cricut shares last traded at $8.66, with a volume of 47,346 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRCT. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cricut from $8.68 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Cricut from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday.

Cricut Stock Down 5.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $280.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.00 million. Cricut had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRCT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cricut by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,995,000 after buying an additional 625,151 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Cricut by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 14,886,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,996,000 after purchasing an additional 337,869 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cricut by 1,896.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 312,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 296,410 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cricut by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,469,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,872,000 after purchasing an additional 190,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Cricut by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 89,554 shares during the last quarter. 9.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

