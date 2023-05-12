Critical Analysis: Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN) & Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN – Get Rating) and Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) are both index companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spine Injury Solutions and Portland General Electric’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Spine Injury Solutions alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spine Injury Solutions $30,000.00 514.01 -$810,000.00 N/A N/A Portland General Electric $2.65 billion 1.85 $233.00 million $2.73 18.57

Portland General Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Spine Injury Solutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

97.0% of Portland General Electric shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Spine Injury Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Portland General Electric shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Spine Injury Solutions and Portland General Electric, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spine Injury Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Portland General Electric 0 4 3 0 2.43

Portland General Electric has a consensus target price of $50.75, suggesting a potential upside of 0.12%. Given Portland General Electric’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Portland General Electric is more favorable than Spine Injury Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Spine Injury Solutions and Portland General Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spine Injury Solutions N/A -145.94% -109.56% Portland General Electric 8.88% 9.06% 2.56%

Summary

Portland General Electric beats Spine Injury Solutions on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spine Injury Solutions

(Get Rating)

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. provides a suite of revolutionary electrical power generation technologies. The company intends to offer Evirontek Integrated Platform to the cryptocurrency mining industry to reduce the exorbitant high cost of electricity. It also provides spine injury diagnostic services; and owns, develops, and leases the Quad Video Halo video recording system used to record medical procedures. The company is based in Costa Mesa, California.

About Portland General Electric

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Co. engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers. The company was founded by Edward L. Eastham and Parker F. Morey in 1888 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Receive News & Ratings for Spine Injury Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spine Injury Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.