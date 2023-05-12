Critical Comparison: CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) versus Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP)

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD – Get Rating) and Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CONMED and Guided Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CONMED 0 0 0 0 N/A Guided Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONMED -8.53% 11.38% 3.66% Guided Therapeutics -4,276.71% N/A -158.91%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.8% of Guided Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of CONMED shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 66.8% of Guided Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONMED $1.05 billion 3.57 -$80.58 million ($3.25) -37.60 Guided Therapeutics $10,000.00 835.65 -$4.34 million N/A N/A

Guided Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CONMED.

Risk and Volatility

CONMED has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guided Therapeutics has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CONMED beats Guided Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific geographical segments. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology. The company was founded by Eugene R. Corasanti in 1970 and is headquartered in Largo, FL.

About Guided Therapeutics

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in developing medical devices. It also focuses on the selling and marketing of its LuViva advanced cervical scan non-invasive cervical cancer detection device. The company was founded by Shabbir Bakir Bambot and Mark L. Faupel on October 27, 1992 and is headquartered in Norcross, GA.

