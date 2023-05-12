Critical Contrast: Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) & Debt Resolve (OTCMKTS:DRSV)

Debt Resolve (OTCMKTS:DRSV – Get Rating) and Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Debt Resolve and Qualtrics International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Debt Resolve N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Qualtrics International $1.53 billion 7.05 -$1.06 billion ($1.74) -10.30

Debt Resolve has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Qualtrics International.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Debt Resolve 0 0 0 0 N/A Qualtrics International 0 12 5 0 2.29

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Debt Resolve and Qualtrics International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Qualtrics International has a consensus price target of $17.93, suggesting a potential upside of 0.02%. Given Qualtrics International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Qualtrics International is more favorable than Debt Resolve.

Profitability

This table compares Debt Resolve and Qualtrics International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Debt Resolve N/A N/A N/A Qualtrics International -67.08% -49.79% -29.00%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.2% of Qualtrics International shares are held by institutional investors. 56.1% of Debt Resolve shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Qualtrics International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Debt Resolve

Debt Resolve, Inc. provides software solutions to consumer lenders or those collecting consumer loans using Software-as-a-Service model in the United States. Its solutions facilitate Web-based payments or the resolution of delinquent or defaulted consumer debt. The company also provides services in the student loan document preparation industry. It serves consumer banks, collection agencies, and the buyers of defaulted debt. The company was formerly known as Lombardia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Debt Resolve, Inc. in May 2003. Debt Resolve, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Hawthorne, New York. On July 29, 2020, the voluntary petition of Debt Resolve, Inc. for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on February 3, 2020.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc. operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data. It also provides professional services that primarily consist of research services, through its DesignXM, which allows customers to gain market intelligence, as well as implementations, configurations, and integration and engineering services to help customers deploy its XM Platform. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah. Qualtrics International Inc. is a subsidiary of SAP America, Inc.

