Critical Review: Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) vs. Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) and Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corporate Office Properties Trust has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Corporate Office Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Health Realty Income Trust 21.99% 8.77% 3.32% Corporate Office Properties Trust 27.07% 11.18% 4.56%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

63.5% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Corporate Office Properties Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Corporate Office Properties Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Corporate Office Properties Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33

Corporate Office Properties Trust has a consensus price target of $26.75, suggesting a potential upside of 12.63%. Given Corporate Office Properties Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Corporate Office Properties Trust is more favorable than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Corporate Office Properties Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Health Realty Income Trust $90.63 million 6.87 $21.10 million $1.46 30.90 Corporate Office Properties Trust $739.03 million 3.62 $173.03 million $1.71 13.89

Corporate Office Properties Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Health Realty Income Trust. Corporate Office Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Universal Health Realty Income Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Corporate Office Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays out 195.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Corporate Office Properties Trust pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has raised its dividend for 37 consecutive years and Corporate Office Properties Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Universal Health Realty Income Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Corporate Office Properties Trust beats Universal Health Realty Income Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers. The company was founded on December 24, 1986 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, PA.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

