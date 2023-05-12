Critical Survey: Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) versus Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD)

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) and Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.4% of Bitfarms shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.4% of Applied Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Bitfarms shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.9% of Applied Digital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bitfarms and Applied Digital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitfarms $142.43 million 1.55 -$253.20 million ($1.16) -0.87 Applied Digital $40.88 million 8.10 -$23.52 million ($0.46) -7.59

Volatility & Risk

Applied Digital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bitfarms. Applied Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bitfarms, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Bitfarms has a beta of 3.1, indicating that its share price is 210% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Digital has a beta of 4.85, indicating that its share price is 385% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bitfarms and Applied Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitfarms -167.84% -11.51% -8.25% Applied Digital -100.29% -16.57% -7.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bitfarms and Applied Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitfarms 0 0 2 0 3.00 Applied Digital 0 0 4 0 3.00

Bitfarms currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 98.02%. Applied Digital has a consensus target price of $6.12, indicating a potential upside of 75.26%. Given Bitfarms’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Bitfarms is more favorable than Applied Digital.

Summary

Applied Digital beats Bitfarms on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also undertakes hosting of third-party mining hardware. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corp. operates as a technology company, which engages in the development and operation of data centers which provide computing power. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

