Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock Position Lessened by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,632 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CROX. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 246.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Crocs by 6,750.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Crocs by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 620 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $2,615,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,748 shares in the company, valued at $15,659,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 11,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total transaction of $1,443,893.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 134,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,515,062.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $2,615,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,659,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,581,640 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Price Performance

CROX opened at $116.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.94. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.08 and a 1 year high of $151.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.58.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.46. Crocs had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 98.41%. The firm had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crocs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. OTR Global raised Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Crocs in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

Crocs Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.