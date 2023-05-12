CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the information technology services provider on Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from CSP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

CSP has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 53.6% per year over the last three years.

CSP Stock Performance

CSP stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.95 million, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.21. CSP has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $14.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSP ( NASDAQ:CSPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.34 million during the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 8.18%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSP in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at CSP

In related news, insider Joseph R. Nerges bought 3,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $39,734.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 574,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,839,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 8,507 shares of company stock worth $98,603 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CSP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of CSP during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CSP by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

CSP Company Profile

CSP, Inc engages in developing and marketing information technology integration solutions, security products, IT services, cloud services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems. It operates through the High Performance Products and Technology Solutions segments. The High Performance Products segment designs, manufactures, and delivers products and services to customers that require cyber security services, networking, and signal processing products.

