CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Stock Rating Lowered by Needham & Company LLC

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CTIC. Lake Street Capital lowered CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on CTI BioPharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CTI BioPharma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.29.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

CTI BioPharma Stock Performance

CTIC stock opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. CTI BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average of $5.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CTI BioPharma will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTIC. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 952,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 643,530 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in CTI BioPharma by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 906,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 263,892 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in CTI BioPharma by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 89,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 15,357 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in CTI BioPharma by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 40,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.