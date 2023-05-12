CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 370.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 234,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,158,000 after buying an additional 184,485 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in CubeSmart by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at $1,323,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,204,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,744,000 after purchasing an additional 301,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 168,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

NYSE:CUBE opened at $45.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $36.82 and a 12-month high of $51.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.63.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 126.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James downgraded CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wolfe Research cut CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 42,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $1,951,172.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,631 shares in the company, valued at $12,780,803.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.



