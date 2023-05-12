Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $11.67, but opened at $10.85. Cytek Biosciences shares last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 705,586 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,978.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,978.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $202,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,704,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,045,967.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,000 shares of company stock worth $1,265,710. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Cytek Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on CTKB shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Cytek Biosciences Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.28 and a current ratio of 9.26. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 406.20 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.41.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Cytek Biosciences had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $48.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.87 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytek Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTKB. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 24.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cytek Biosciences by 222.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cytek Biosciences by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Cytek Biosciences by 31.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. 49.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.