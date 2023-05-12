CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Receives $3.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.17.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTMX. StockNews.com raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price target on CytomX Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87. The company has a market cap of $117.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.65. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $3.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,595,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after buying an additional 792,101 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,222,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,945,000 after buying an additional 114,895 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,992,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,328,000 after buying an additional 29,732 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,805,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 351,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of conditionally activated, biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company was founded by Frederick W. Gluck and Nancy E. Stagliano in September 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

