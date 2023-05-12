CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Receives $3.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.17.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTMX. StockNews.com raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price target on CytomX Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.
CytomX Therapeutics Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87. The company has a market cap of $117.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.65. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $3.02.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of conditionally activated, biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company was founded by Frederick W. Gluck and Nancy E. Stagliano in September 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX)
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.