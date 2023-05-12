DA Davidson Weighs in on Construction Partners, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Construction Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, May 9th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Construction Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Construction Partners’ FY2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ROAD. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Construction Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet cut Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

Construction Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROAD opened at $28.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Construction Partners has a twelve month low of $18.89 and a twelve month high of $32.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.27, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.51.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07. Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $324.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stefan L. Shaffer sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $360,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,546.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Construction Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROAD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,655,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,511,000 after purchasing an additional 500,697 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,430,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 19.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,029,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,141,000 after buying an additional 336,161 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Construction Partners by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 2,671,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,291,000 after purchasing an additional 253,139 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Construction Partners by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 599,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,994,000 after acquiring an additional 235,342 shares during the period. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Construction Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. The firm is also involved in the provision of products and services to both public and private infrastructure projects, with an emphasis on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Recommended Stories

