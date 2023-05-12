DA Davidson Weighs in on Independent Bank Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Independent Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 9th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Independent Bank’s current full-year earnings is $2.44 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Independent Bank Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank

NASDAQ IBCP opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $24.97. The company has a market capitalization of $325.78 million, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average is $21.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBCP. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 4.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Independent Bank by 28.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 101,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 22,663 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank by 11.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank by 44.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Independent Bank by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,731,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,089,000 after purchasing an additional 156,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Gavin A. Mohr bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $36,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,372 shares in the company, valued at $271,775.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Gavin A. Mohr acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $36,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,372 shares in the company, valued at $271,775.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $44,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $203,221.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 33.58%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

Featured Articles

